GA-ASI, BAE Demo Advanced EW Capabilities on MQ-20 Avenger

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. , in collaboration with BAE Systems , has showcased electronic warfare capabilities using the Link 16 communication network on the MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft system.

The demonstration, aimed at advancing networked electronic attack capabilities for U.S. Air Force autonomous collaborative platforms, is part of a broader series of technology insertion and autonomous flight activities to validate key concepts, General Atomics said Thursday.

BAE contributed mission technology for the demo, including EW capabilities, a multi-functional processor and a secure, jam-resistant Link 16 terminal.

The technology was integrated and tested in BAE’s system integration lab to autonomously identify and jam threats, both independently and under operator control.

Testing efforts took place at General Atomics’ Desert Horizon flight operations facility in El Mirage, Arizona.