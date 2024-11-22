Frank Pelkofer Appointed Maxar Space Systems VP of Operations

Frank Pelkofer announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that had been appointed vice president of operations at Maxar Space Systems .

In his new role, Pelkofer will oversee the company’s operations, including spacecraft assembly, integration and testing, ground software and simulations, IT and cybersecurity. Pelkofer’s work will also involve global logistics, facilities, security, environmental health and safety.

Frank Pelkofer’s Maxar Career

Pelkofer spent his entire 25-year career in the industry with Maxar Technologies . He first worked for almost 20 years at SSL, one of the company’s subsidiaries, before joining the parent company. He spent five years at Maxar Technologies before his latest move to the Space Systems business.

He most recently served as VP of spacecraft assembly integration and test at the parent company. He had also served as VP of advanced space programs. He was mainly responsible for spearheading the architecture and implementation of the transformation of the Maxar Space business. Some of his tasks included enhancing and overseeing the company’s operations, reorganizing the space business unit and establishing product management and mission architecture functions.

Previously, Pelkofer was VP of systems engineering where he managed a team of 400 engineers responsible for the design and qualification of the SS/L 1300 geo-communication spacecraft.

Pelkofer joined SSL in 1999 as thermal engineer and gradually worked his way up to VP of systems engineering. Prior to joining the industry, he served in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of lieutenant.