Firefly Aerospace Raises $175 Million From Series D Round

Firefly Aerospace, a Texas-based end-to-end space transportation company, announced concluding its oversubscribed $175 million Series D funding round valued at $2 billion and led by RPM Ventures, an early-stage venture firm.

In a press release Tuesday, Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, said, “Firefly is extremely grateful for our existing and new investors whose support demonstrates a huge vote of confidence in our capabilities and future.”

“This successful financing round solidifies Firefly as the undisputed leader in responsive space,” added Kirk Konert, board chairman at Firefly Aerospace.

RPM Ventures, a new funder, was the lead investor of a group of existing and other new investors, including GiantLeap Capital and Human Element.

“Few companies can say they’ve defined a new category in their industry – Firefly is one of those,” said Marc Weiser, managing director and founder of RPM Ventures. He believes Firefly has captured its niche in modern space and defense technology.

Firefly is preparing to launch its first Blue Ghost mission, which will deliver 10 scientific instruments and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface. The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Service initiative. Preparations are also ongoing for multiple Alpha launches as part of Firefly’s contracted missions with Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, True Anomaly, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.