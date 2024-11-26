Fearless, CivicActions Book $72M CMS Contract for Website Modernization

Fearless and CivicActions have secured a $72 million contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue their joint work on the Web Experience and Content Management Services project .

Under the new contract, the team will manage and enhance three federal health data websites including Healthcare.gov, CMS.gov and Medicare.gov to ensure seamless user experience, Fearless said in a post on LinkedIn Thursday.

In a separate post , CivicActions said it will leverage its open source knowledge and experience, particularly using the Drupal Knowledge Archive Network, for the effort.

The websites are used by over 100 million Americans annually to access vital medical information and services.