FDIC Posts Presolicitation for ITAS IV Basic Ordering Agreement

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has issued a presolicitation for the Information Technology Application Services IV multi-award basic ordering agreement.

The scope of the requirement encompasses IT application, platform and product services covering the whole application lifecycle, according to the presolicitation notice posted Friday on SAM.gov. The task orders under ITAS IV will be issued under 5 task areas, namely: business application services, platform services, developer support services, emerging technology services and rapid teams.

The BOA term is expected to include a two-year base performance period and four two-year option periods for a total of 10 years. Work is scheduled to run from September 2025 through August 2035 and will be performed at FDIC facilities or contractor-provided sites within the United States.

Solicitation documents are expected to be released by February 2025.