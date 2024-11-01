Everfox to Acquire Case Management Software Provider Yakabod

Everfox has moved to acquire Yakabod, a provider of case management software for civilian, defense and intelligence agencies and other security-driven organizations.

The former Forcepoint Federal company said Friday it aims to strengthen its EverShield insider risk platform with the addition of enterprise information sharing software from Yakabod.

Commenting on the transaction, Everfox CEO Sean Berg highlighted Yakabod’s over two-decade history of ensuring safe collaborations for defense and intelligence community programs.

Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, Yakabod provides organizations and military, intelligence and civilian customers with a case management software to support teams responsible for sensitive investigations, incidents and cases. The company’s offerings are designed with a security-first architecture and are fully customizable.

“Our customers require secure solutions to effectively manage highly sensitive investigations, incidents and cases and our highest priority is customer mission success,” remarked Berg. “Yakabod is setting the gold standard for confidentiality and integrity, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Everfox platform.”

Everfox Expanding Capabilities Through Acquisitions

The Yakabod offering will be added to Everfox’s EverShield platform, which is developed to allow for comprehensive and secure oversight of case data by ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of insider inquiries, responses and processes.

“Everfox is building an innovative platform with the breadth, agility, and expertise necessary to protect against today’s toughest and ever-evolving global security challenges,” said Tim Millikin, partner at TPG, a global investment firm that backs Everfox.

The acquisition agreement came more than two months after Everfox closed its purchase of Garrison Technology. The said move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its portfolio of cybersecurity offerings for customers in government, critical infrastructure and regulated industries.