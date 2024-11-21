ELB Services Secures $600M Air Force Deal for Mission Planning Support

The U.S. Air Force has awarded ELB Services a $600 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide mission planning support services.

Under the single-award IDIQ, which will run for 10 years, the Georgia-based company will support the service’s joint mission planning, portable flight planning and joint precision airdrop systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

FMS Deals

The agreement involves foreign military sales to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, NATO, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Contracting Activity

ELB Services will perform most of the work at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and in various worldwide locations until Dec. 31, 2034. Before awarding the contract, the government conducted a competitive acquisition and received seven proposals.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will fund the project using fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds. It obligated an initial payment of $944,514 at the time of the award.