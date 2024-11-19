Elastic, Red Hat Offering Unified Data Management & AI Deployment Solution for Public Sector

Search company Elastic is collaborating with software company Red Hat to offer a solution to public sector organizations that seek to make artificial intelligence and machine learning part of their operations. Elastic said Friday that it is bringing to the partnership its Search AI Platform while Red Hat will provide OpenShift AI.

Elastic Search AI Platform

Elastic’s Search AI Platform offers AI data storage and retrieval capabilities. The platform supports dense vector representations of data, thereby enabling rapid unstructured data search. It also features a distributed architecture that allows for scalable data storage and analytics and real-time data ingestion. Also a key feature is advanced security, including role-based access control, encryption and auditing, which ensure compliance with government standards.

Red Hat OpenShift AI

Red Hat’s OpenShift AI is a platform that works to support AI and ML development, deployment and scaling. The platform enables AI workload containerization and end-to-end model management. It also supports open standards.

AI Use Cases for the Public Sector

The combination of Elastic’s and Red Hat’s offerings will allow public sector organizations to have a unified solution that lets them manage their data and develop and deploy AI, which, in turn, can be applied in various use cases. These include predictive maintenance for public infrastructure, fraud detection and risk assessment, and enhanced threat detection.