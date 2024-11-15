ECS, NSA Partner Bolster Cybersecurity of DIB Customers

ECS , an ASGN division, and the National Security Agency have partnered to bolster capabilities against advanced cyber threats targeting crucial defense systems.

Under the collaboration, ECS said Thursday that it will integrate the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center’s threat intelligence collaboration service into its cybersecurity operations to enhance the security of its customers within the U.S. defense industrial base network.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company saw a marked rise in 2024 cyberattacks targeting the DIB, including ransomware, vulnerability exploits, supply chain breaches and insider threats.

The NSA center partners with organizations to fortify the DIB by conducting efforts focused on operationalizing NSA’s nation threat data, developing emerging cyber risk mitigation strategies, addressing persistent security challenges and securing new technologies.

About ECS

The company is the federal government segment of IT services provider ASGN. It specializes in delivering cybersecurity and digital transformation services to government agencies.