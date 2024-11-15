in Cybersecurity, News

ECS, NSA Partner Bolster Cybersecurity of DIB Customers

Photo by Freedomz / Shutterstock.com
ECS, NSA Partner Bolster Cybersecurity of DIB Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ECS, an ASGN division, and the National Security Agency have partnered to bolster capabilities against advanced cyber threats targeting crucial defense systems.

Under the collaboration, ECS said Thursday that it will integrate the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center’s threat intelligence collaboration service into its cybersecurity operations to enhance the security of its customers within the U.S. defense industrial base network.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company saw a marked rise in 2024 cyberattacks targeting the DIB, including ransomware, vulnerability exploits, supply chain breaches and insider threats.

The NSA center partners with organizations to fortify the DIB by conducting efforts focused on operationalizing NSA’s nation threat data, developing emerging cyber risk mitigation strategies, addressing persistent security challenges and securing new technologies.  

About ECS

The company is the federal government segment of IT services provider ASGN. It specializes in delivering cybersecurity and digital transformation services to government agencies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

vTech Solution, Elastic to Offer Advanced IT Solutions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
vTech Solution, Elastic to Offer Advanced IT Solutions
Serco Inc. Books $73M Army Contract for Logistics Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Serco Inc. Books $73M Army Contract for Logistics Support