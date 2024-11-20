Duality Technologies Creates Public Sector Advisory Board

Duality Technologies has formed a public sector advisory board comprising experts who will provide strategic guidance to public sector customers in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, NATO member countries and other allied and partner nations.

The advisory board, created to support the expansion of public sector services, will focus on helping government organizations enable data collaboration and securely adopt artificial intelligence to enhance their ability to protect citizens, defend national interests and drive societal progress, Duality said Tuesday.

The four inaugural members of the advisory board are:

Alexander Younger, former director of the British Secret Intelligence Service

Chris Deverell, previously commander of the United Kingdom’s Joint Forces Command and member of the U.K. Chiefs of Staff Committee

Matthew Gould, the U.K. government’s first director general for digital and media policy

John Zangardi, the current Redhorse CEO who previously was the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and acting CIO of the U.S. Department of Defense

Duality’s existing public sector advisers – Mike Rogers, former U.S. National Security Agency director and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, and Daniel Weitzner, a founding director of the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative – will also join the group.

Both Rogers and Zangardi are Wash100 award recipients.

The board members will offer customers expertise in international security and intelligence operations, defense strategy and military operations, digital transformation and public sector innovation, cybersecurity and information technology management, and internet policy and privacy.