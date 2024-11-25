in Contract Awards, News

Draper Books DTRA Contract for ETHOS Program

Draper Laboratory logo by Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, draper.com, Licensed under Public Domain
Draper Books DTRA Contract for ETHOS Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Draper has secured a $34.1 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to develop a microphysiological system featuring interacting immune-competent micro-organ models to predict disease responses and evaluate medical countermeasures.

Under the Evaluation of Treatments using High-throughput Multi-Organ Systems contract award, the company said Thursday it will create a multi-organ platform to study the progression of high-priority biosafety level 3 agents and assess the safety and effectiveness of treatments.

The advanced models will include parenchymal, vascular and innate immune components to simulate diverse biological responses.

DTRA’s Vaccines/Therapeutics Division within its Joint Science and Technology Office will sponsor the ETHOS program.

Roger Odegard, the Draper ETHOS program manager, commented, “Draper looks forward to advancing these MPS-based capabilities for DTRA and their U.S. government partners in order to protect the warfighter against high-priority threats and accelerate our response to future threats.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Forescout Technologies Added to Carahsoft ESI Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Forescout Technologies Added to Carahsoft ESI Contract
Anduril's Hypersonic System Development Reaches New Milestone With Static Firing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Anduril’s Hypersonic System Development Reaches New Milestone With Static Firing