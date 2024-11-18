Don McMaster Named American Systems Federal Health Account Executive

Don McMaster, a seasoned business development leader, announced on LinkedIn on Saturday that had been appointed federal health account executive at American Systems .

He will leverage his extensive experience in client and partner relationship management, personnel and operations management, government contracting and sales strategy in performing his role for the Chantilly, Virginia-based information technology and engineering services provider.

Don McMaster’s Career

McMaster was most recently the director of federal health at DLH , an Atlanta-based technology-based services provider specializing in healthcare, medical logistics and readiness enhancement aid. In this role, he oversaw the company’s business development activities for the Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He was also senior director of federal health at Maximus where he supervised the business development and capture activities across the federal health market, including the DHA, VA, National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Food & Drug Administration.