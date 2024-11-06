DLH Secures Potential $76M Navy Contract

DLH Holdings, a company specializing in digital transformation, cybersecurity, science research and development and systems engineering and integration, has booked a contract from the U.S. Navy with a potential value of $76 million to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Tactical Networks.
The company said Tuesday it will provide the NIWC Atlantic with in-service engineering agent and integrated logistics support services to support missions of various command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, program offices and systems. This includes the Program Executive Office-C4I, Program Management Welfare, or PMW-160, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command and other agencies.
The contract has an initial firm value of $61 million and another $15 million for optional services. The project is expected to be completed in five years.
What is the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic?
The NIWC Atlantic is part of the NAVSEA responsible for enhancing integrated information warfare capabilities for the Navy. It conducts research and oversees the development and engineering of information systems, with a focus on Enterprise IT systems.
Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH, stated, “Our two-plus decades of experience enhancing the health and systems readiness of the fleet, service members and public through innovative applications of emerging tools and industry-leading subject matter experts allows us to create differentiated solutions on behalf of our clients’ vital missions. This contract win will bolster our engineering, IT and cyber portfolio as we continue to deliver on our transformation and growth-focused strategy.”