CBP Announces Planned Acquisition of Test Automation Services

"Seal of U.S. Customs and Border Protection" by US CBP, Licensed under CC0

The Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection has announced a requirement for test automation services.

The potential contractor will be required to provide testing services for the Passenger Systems Program Directorate, including test automation for the functional specification document, DHS said Friday.

The PSPD requirement is expected to build automation scripts as part of the SecDevOps lifecycle that employs industry best practices and internally developed ideas. CBP also requires that the automation support covers the proof-of-concept, production and maintenance stages to ensure products can be used in the agency’s production environment.

In addition, the contractor should deploy a team that can build frameworks to manage automation, improve existing automation scripts, design and execute tests, establish dashboards and report testing outcomes.

During the contract’s work performance in Virginia, the PSPD test automation team will collaborate with personnel from various CBP divisions, such as business analysts, developers and testers.

The planned acquisition is a small business set aside and is anticipated to be awarded in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

