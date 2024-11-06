in Civilian, News

Dewberry, Apogee Partner Under SBA Mentor/Protege Program

Dewberry and service-disabled veteran-owned small business Apogee Consulting Group has joined the Mentor/Protege Program of the Small Business Administration.

The professional services firm said Tuesday it will provide mentorship to Apogee, a small business that provides comprehensive mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, as well as architectural design and consultation services. The strategic partnership aims to support federal, state and local clients.

Dewberry to Guide Apogee in Expanding Opportunities

Under the program, Dewberry will help Apogee develop and grow its sub-consultant network. It will guide the SDVOSB in creating a system that enhances its management processes and refining its business development processes. The mentor will also help the protégé identify effective market strategies to expand its reach in the federal sector. The collaboration will run for three years and will be completed in 2027.

Dave Huey, president of Dewberry Architects, expresses excitement over the collaboration with Apogee, saying, “They have a tremendous amount of experience and an outstanding track record of successfully delivering architectural and MEP design for the Veterans Administration and other government projects.”

Michael Beezley, president of Apogee Consulting Group, added, “Our decision to align strategic goals and objectives with Dewberry [is] strengthened by this mentor-protege agreement and we look forward to providing architecture and engineering services to a more diverse federal and private client base.”

Written by Miles Jamison

