Deltek Announces UX, AI Innovations at ProjectCon 2024

Enterprise software and information solutions provider Deltek recently held the 2024 edition of its annual ProjectCon conference, where the company unveiled new innovations and announced various product updates. ProjectCon 2024 was attended by more than 3,700 individuals, Deltek said Wednesday.

Announcing Deltek Harmony

The event saw the unveiling of Deltek Harmony, a cohesive interface that offers a unified design for Deltek’s entire portfolio, improving user experience. Developed based on user feedback, market research and design best practices, Deltek Harmony, which will become available beginning 2025, features an updated navigation hierarchy, a more consistent layout and adaptive elements. It also incorporates Dela, Deltek’s artificial intelligence business companion.

Dela and Its Integrations

Launched earlier this year, Dela provides a variety of capabilities to users, including content generation and action automation. A key feature of Dela is a digital assistant called Ask Dela.

During the event, it was announced that users of Deltek Vantagepoint can now take advantage of Dela to generate project summaries and distill datasets while Deltek Specpoint can use Ask Dela to speed up research. The same AI capabilities are also accessible by users of Deltek GovWin IQ and Costpoint, Deltek’s enterprise resource planning system for government contractors.

Updates to Costpoint

In addition to gaining AI features, Costpoint has also been upgraded with the estimating and pricing capabilities of ProPricer, which Deltek acquired earlier this year. The company also introduced to government contracting users Replicon, a project time tracking and workforce management solution.

Commenting on Harmony and Dela, Deltek Chief Product Officer Warren Linscott said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Deltek Harmony and showcase how much Dela has grown since our launch earlier this year.”

“By fusing an excellent user experience with AI capabilities, along with deep product functionality, Harmony and Dela will provide customers with a competitive edge. We’re proud to be a trusted technology partner to our customers and to continue adding value through innovation,” Linscott added.