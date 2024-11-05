DecisionPoint Secures TRANSCOM Contract to Support GFM System

The U.S. Transportation Command has awarded DecisionPoint a $30 million contract to provide Global Freight Management, or GFM, system sustainment, enhancements and cloud-native refactoring services to the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.

The GFM services will support the modernization of freight management processes, enable secure data exchanges and ensure operational efficiency for SDDC, DecisionPoint said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

A sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov stated that the contract work will provide the Department of Defense’s transportation officers with the ability to electronically procure commercial freight transportation services to support warfighters and sustain the capability to access commercial shipping of freight via motor, rail, barge, pipeline, air and small package via tender and contract using the GFM system.

Other service requirements include providing high-quality software for GFM-related transportation systems, technical services, and Software Development Life Cycle, or SDLC, management support for the GFM system and software applications; implementing SDLC and Transportation Component Command requests for new capability and enhancements to existing capability; and prototyping new algorithms to improve transportation planning and report results to help the government make critical implementation decisions, according to a performance work statement attached with the notice.

The latest contract follows the $17 million task order the TRANSCOM awarded to DecisionPoint in 2023 for cloud modernization services supporting the upgrades to the Transportation Geospatial Information System.