Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Appointment of Debra Dial to Board of Directors

Booz Allen Hamilton announced the appointment of Debra Dial to the board of directors, where she will serve on the audit committee, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

In a company press release Thursday, Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen’s chairman, CEO and president, and a past Wash100 winner, said, “Debbie’s business acumen and perspective will be highly valuable as Booz Allen continues to invest and grow in a dynamic, fast-paced market. I look forward to her contributions to our collaborative board and to the work we do on behalf of Booz Allen’s stockholders, business, and people.”

Dial worked 27 years at telecommunications giant AT&T, and her last position was senior vice president, chief accounting officer and global controller. Her experience in financial and business planning, reporting, digital transformation, and related operations spans over 25 years.

The new appointee is certified public accountant and has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin. Dial also sits as a board director at Hubbell and Dow, and is a Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council member.