Databricks Analytics Platform Receives DOD IL5 Provisional Authorization

Jude Boyle
Databricks has received Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense for its artificial intelligence-based data intelligence platform.

The designation enables the DOD, the agency’s mission partners and other federal agencies to use the platform to securely handle unclassified information, the data analytics company said Monday.

Built on a lakehouse foundation, the Databricks Data Intelligence platform ensures control and supports federal agencies with secure and scalable data mesh frameworks. It is capable of integrating customer data with AI models, enabling analytics and intelligent applications.

Jude Boyle, vice president of federal at Databricks, commented, “We continue to see strong demand for data intelligence across the Department of Defense agencies and the customers that support them. With this authorization, we already have several customers migrating to Databricks on AWS GovCloud.”

Boyle said, “Our IL5 attainment will allow us to deliver innovation to the DoD at a more rapid pace than ever before, reducing time to innovation and better enabling them to complete their mission to improve national security and support the warfighter.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

