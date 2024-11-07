Daniel Gabel Appointed One Stop Systems CFO

Daniel Gabel , a seasoned executive with 14 years of accounting, financial and strategic leadership experience, has been designated as the new chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary at One Stop Systems , effective Nov. 11.

The company said Wednesday Gabel will succeed John Morrison, who is retiring after serving in the same positions since 2017 but will serve as a non-executive employee until Nov. 30 to help Gabel transition to his new role.

Daniel Gabel’s Career

Gabel was the senior director of finance and CFO of the defense systems at CAES before his move to OSS. He spent most of his career at Raytheon, joining the company in 2010 and taking on various roles through the years. His last position was that of CFO for Raytheon subsidiary SEAKR Engineering. In this role, he oversaw all financial aspects including accounting, financial planning, business strategy, program execution and organizational and talent development.