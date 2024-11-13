in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, News

FedRAMP Confers Ready Status Upon Cyware

Anuj Goel / Cyware
FedRAMP Confers Ready Status Upon Cyware - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cyware, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered threat intelligence management capabilities, has achieved Ready status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

FedRAMP Ready Status

The company said Tuesday that the designation indicates it has met the requirements issued by the Joint Authorization Board and is now ready to undergo the FedRAMP authorization process.

Commenting on the development, Cyware co-founder and CEO Anuj Goel said, “Cyware’s FedRAMP Ready status and partnerships with leading threat sharing networks and federal technology solutions providers reflect our commitment to accelerating and optimizing collective defense and strengthening critical infrastructure security.”

Cyware’s Offerings

The company offers automation capabilities that aim to ensure the communication of cyber threat intelligence to those who can act on them. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center works to simplify and advance intelligence actioning.

“Until Threat Intelligence is automated and operationalized across U.S. government departments and agencies, its crucial role in strengthening cyber defenses and reducing risk is sharply diminished by bottlenecks and delays as well as by the overwhelming volume of incoming potential threats that continually surface,” Goel said.

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

