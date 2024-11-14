Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC Certified for VMware vSphere Compatibility

Cubic Defense’s DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute has received interoperability certification with VMware vSphere 8 Update 3.

The certification assures users that DTECH Fusion eHPC is fully compatible with VMware vSphere 8.0 for advanced resource optimization, load balancing and robust failover capabilities in hybrid cloud environments, Cubic said Wednesday.

Secure Data

“The certification demonstrates our commitment to provide high-performance modules within our family of systems to enable the next-generation tactical edge,” according to Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of the company’s DTECH Mission Solutions. He added that Fusion eHCP will deliver timely and accurate data regardless of the geographically contested area.

Supporting Operations in DDIL Environments

Fusion eHPC provides advanced technology to the tactical edge, enabling users to access and operate in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments. It securely distributes artificial intelligence and machine learning applications across virtual machines using powerful CPU and GPU and massive user-accessible storage.

The solution delivers hybrid cloud technologies to the tactical edge to ensure users enjoy enhanced performance, increased operational workloads and strong security for AI and ML applications.