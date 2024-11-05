CRDF Global, APTelecom Form Strategic Partnership

CRDF Global and APTelecom have partnered to bolster the strategic efforts and business development of both organizations.

According to CRDF Global, the collaboration enables each organization to capitalize on new opportunities in key areas such as global cybersecurity, emerging technologies, IT and telecommunication and digital infrastructure resilience.

CRDF Global, a nonprofit organization that offers capacity-building programming across security and development missions globally, is heavily involved in advancing global security, health and economic progress through the use of science, innovation and collaboration. It has invested in boosting its digital resilience capabilities to further strengthen global security through activities such as cybersecurity clusters and training conferences.

APTelecom is a global connectivity and digital infrastructure consultancy firm specializing in fiber sales, due diligence, data center, strategic telecommunications and project management.

CRDF Global President and Chief Operating Officer Tina Dolph , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, stated, “CRDF Global is constantly seeking new opportunities to support our core mission of building resiliency against global threats, and collaborating with APTelecom enables us to broaden our service offerings.”