Epsilon C5I, 3 Others Win Spots on $90M Navy R&D Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Epsilon C5I, KBR Wyle Service, Toyon Research and Booz Allen Hamilton spots on the $89.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multi-award contract to support the development of new intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting, or ISR&T, systems.

Under the contract, the companies will deliver research, development, testing and evaluation, technical assistance and systems engineering services, with work to be performed in California, Maryland and Virginia through November 2029, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The contract extends the evaluation and analysis of initial engineering design and alternatives to systems that provide image, communications, signal, and measurement and signature intelligence capabilities and services to warfighters.

According to a statement of work, the RDT&E efforts will primarily focus on the Navy’s joint all-domain warfare operations as aligned to the Joint All-Domain Command and Control vision, particularly offensive over-the-horizon information warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare and land strike warfare involving the use of ISR and long-range weapon systems.

Secondary emphasis is placed on tactical and organic ISR, direct targeting operations and other warfare areas, including air, anti-submarine and mine warfare and air and missile defense.

The Navy is interested in ISR&T systems that use modular open systems architecture, deliver enhanced automation through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and can incorporate government-off-the-shelf, commercial-off-the-shelf or mixed mostly-off-the-shelf components.