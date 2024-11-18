Federal Data Systems Now Operates as Clear Fracture

Federal Data Systems, the software-oriented component of FedData Group, has rebranded to Clear Fracture after a new set of investors acquired the company.

The change represents an increased commitment to providing customers with data integration capabilities that will allow them to make informed decisions and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, Clear Fracture said Thursday.

According to the company, its offerings are designed to simplify workflows, connect disparate data sources and enable access to actionable insights, with plans to introduce new tools and technologies that drive business impact.

Commenting on the company’s new direction, Nancy Dillman, CEO of Clear Fracture, said she is optimistic about the opportunities ahead, highlighting how the company’s products will help customers harness the full potential of their data.

Along with the name change, the company also announced the appointment of Brian Frutchey as its chief technology officer. Frutchey, a data engineering and artificial intelligence expert, will be responsible for advancing and expanding Clear Fracture’s technology capabilities.

“Data is at the heart of every modern business, and the ability to integrate and leverage that data effectively will define success in the future,” said Frutchey. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at Clear Fracture to deliver next-generation solutions that empower our customers to thrive.”