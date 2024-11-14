in Contract Awards, News

Changeis Awarded CBP Contract for Human Capital Program Support

Changeis
Changeis Awarded CBP Contract for Human Capital Program Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Changeis will provide professional services to Customs and Border Protection in support of the operations of its Office of Facilities and Asset Management.

The management consulting and technology services firm said Wednesday it received the $20 million Human Capital Program Support, or HCPS, contract from the Department of Homeland Security to support OFAM’s five key divisions.

HCPS Contract Scope

Under the HCPS contract, the office’s Asset and Administrative Management Division, Planning, Programming and Requirements Division, Mission Support Facilities Division, Operational Support Facilities Division and Integrated Services Division will be provided with the following Changeis services: executive assistance, communication, and program management services; capital facility planning, data analytics reporting, real property planning and programming support; strategic communication product development support; organizational and human capital services; facilities administrative support; and program development and management assistance; among others.

The said services are expected to assist OFAM in delivering asset and administrative management support to more than 61,000 CBP employees deployed nationwide.

Varun Malhotra on Changeis Partnership With DHS

Commenting on the contract award, Changeis President Varun Malhotra welcomed the company’s expanded collaboration with the DHS and CBP.

“This award allows us to contribute directly to the critical mission of safeguarding America’s borders while enhancing our nation’s economic competitiveness,” he added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

FedRAMP Confers Ready Status Upon Cyware - top government contractors - best government contracting event
FedRAMP Confers Ready Status Upon Cyware
Rancher Government Solutions, Buoyant to Bring Kubernetes Management to Federal Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rancher Government Solutions, Buoyant to Bring Kubernetes Management to Federal Agencies