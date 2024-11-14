Changeis Awarded CBP Contract for Human Capital Program Support

Changeis will provide professional services to Customs and Border Protection in support of the operations of its Office of Facilities and Asset Management.

The management consulting and technology services firm said Wednesday it received the $20 million Human Capital Program Support, or HCPS, contract from the Department of Homeland Security to support OFAM’s five key divisions.

HCPS Contract Scope

Under the HCPS contract, the office’s Asset and Administrative Management Division, Planning, Programming and Requirements Division, Mission Support Facilities Division, Operational Support Facilities Division and Integrated Services Division will be provided with the following Changeis services: executive assistance, communication, and program management services; capital facility planning, data analytics reporting, real property planning and programming support; strategic communication product development support; organizational and human capital services; facilities administrative support; and program development and management assistance; among others.

The said services are expected to assist OFAM in delivering asset and administrative management support to more than 61,000 CBP employees deployed nationwide.

Varun Malhotra on Changeis Partnership With DHS

Commenting on the contract award, Changeis President Varun Malhotra welcomed the company’s expanded collaboration with the DHS and CBP.

“This award allows us to contribute directly to the critical mission of safeguarding America’s borders while enhancing our nation’s economic competitiveness,” he added.