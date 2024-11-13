Carahsoft, Summit 7 Enter Into Referral Partnership

Carahsoft Technology will offer Summit 7 ’s cybersecurity and advanced cloud services to its government clients and resellers under a referral partnership agreement.

The services will provide the Carahsoft network with tools and knowledge designed to secure sensitive information and meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification compliance, Summit 7 said Tuesday.

The offerings are available across multiple secure environments including Azure Government, Microsoft 365 and Azure Secret.

Commenting on the partnership, Summit 7 Chief Revenue Officer Darron Makrokanis said, “Our proven approach has assisted hundreds of contractors in achieving compliance and advancing their cybersecurity defenses.”

“We look forward to helping our joint customers enhance security solutions, achieve CMMC certification and ultimately win more contracts in the competitive defense space.”

About Summit 7

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company specializes in implementing security and compliance measures in the Microsoft Government Cloud for Department of Defense contractors.