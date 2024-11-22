in Cybersecurity, News

Forescout Technologies Added to Carahsoft ESI Contract

Carahsoft Technology will offer Forescout Technologies’ cybersecurity software and services built for the Department of Defense through its blanket purchase agreement under the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday it will provide access to Forescout’s software licenses, subscriptions, maintenance, support and IT operations services that are designed to help DOD customers mitigate risks from network-connected devices.

Carahsoft and its authorized resellers will deliver the products and services to the DOD, the U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard.

“The addition of Forescout to the ESI contract will help propel the cybersecurity missions of numerous defense agencies,” Carahsoft President and 2024 Wash100 awardee Craig Abod commented.

Abod added, “As IT networks grow in size and complexity, it is critical that defense agencies have access to the mission critical tools needed to protect every aspect of their networks.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

