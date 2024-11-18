Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for NextLabs

Carahsoft Technology and NextLabs have partnered to bring the latter’s zero trust architecture and data-centric security products to government agencies.

Carahsoft said Thursday that under the partnership, it will serve as NextLab’s master government aggregator.

NextLabs’ patented dynamic authorization technology and attribute-based zero trust policy platform were designed to identify and protect sensitive data, control access to the data and prevent data breaches. The platform also ensures secure information sharing, as it enables customers to automate security controls and compliance policies.

Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said, “With the support of our reseller partners, NextLabs and Carahsoft’s partnership will simplify and accelerate adoption of Zero Trust security for the Federal market, enabling our customers to strengthen their cyber defenses as the threat landscape becomes more complex and sophisticated.”

Agencies can avail the products via Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.