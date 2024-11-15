CALIBRE Systems Becomes AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner

CALIBRE Systems, a digital transformation company that serves public and private sectors, has announced that it achieved Advanced tier status under Amazon Web Services’ Partner program. The Alexandria, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday that the milestone reflects the technical expertise and capabilities of its workforce to meet client needs.

“Achieving AWS Advanced Tier status empowers Calibre to leverage AWS’s most advanced capabilities, from scalable computing power for complex data analysis and AI-driven applications to modernizing software to improve efficiency and customer experience,” commented Charles Onstott, executive vice president and chief technology officer at CALIBRE.

“This recognition as an AWS Advanced Tier partner validates our commitment to providing top-tier cloud solutions that drive real results for our clients,” added the company’s CEO Richard Pineda.

AWS Services Partner Tiers

AWS has a global network of companies that use its technologies and programs to serve customers from various industries and sectors. According to the cloud computing company, the AWS Partner Network has over 130,000 members from over 200 countries.

The APN has three tiers: Select, Advanced, Premier. AWS evaluates the technical expertise and customer experience delivered by a partner organization and assigns tiers.

According to AWS, by reaching the Advanced tier, partner organizations employ a strong team of trained and certified technical individuals.

To reach the highest tier, which is Premier, partner organizations must be recognized as industry leaders and have demonstrated deep technical expertise across multiple partner program validations.