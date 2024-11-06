Bugcrowd Appoints Trey Ford as CISO for Americas

Bugcrowd, the provider of a crowdsourced security platform, has named Trey Ford as chief information security officer for the Americas.

Ford, who brings over two decades of experience in offensive and defensive security disciplines, is expected to build and maintain customer relationships and current business momentum, Bugcrowd said Monday.

The executive was part of the company’s advisory board for nearly 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. While serving as a strategic adviser for Bugcrowd, Ford held leadership positions at Deepwatch, Black Hat, Vista Equity Partners and Salesforce, among other companies.

“Trey’s addition to our team marks a pivotal moment for enhancing our operational capabilities in the Americas region,” said Nick McKenzie, CISO of Bugcrowd.

Along with the addition of Ford to the company, Bugcrowd announced the launch of the Continuous Attack Surface Pentesting as a Service Subscription on its crowdsourced security platform, providing customers the capability to perform penetration testing and find system vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

“We are extremely excited by the rapid growth and market momentum that Bugcrowd has achieved so far this year,” said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. “We believe we are putting together the world’s strongest combination of people and technologies to deliver on the powerful insights provided by elite hackers operating on our global Platform.”

In January, Bugcrowd was selected to help develop and execute the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s first AI Bias Bounty exercise, which aims to generate novel approaches to auditing and red teaming AI models to identify unknown risks in large language models.