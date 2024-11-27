Booz Allen’s Amit Kohli: AI-Assistive Tech Could Help CBP Officers Improve Decision-Making

Amit Kohli, a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, said advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence-assistive tools and data analytics could enable the Customs and Border Protection to support CBP officers’ well-being and help improve their ability to make sound enforcement decisions while strengthening border security.

In an article published Monday on Homeland Security Today, Kohli wrote that the rise in inbound travel, the shortage of CBP officers and other workforce challenges highlight the need for technologies that improve the security of officers.

“AI-assistive tools can increase the efficiency of processing or vetting of travelers and enhancing officer security throughout the work they are performing. By enabling officers to focus more of their time on cues from passengers, they can enhance their enforcement decisions,” he noted.

The Booz Allen executive discussed how AI-assistive technologies could reduce administrative burdens, serve as key recruitment and retention tools and help improve the security of U.S. borders while safeguarding citizens and law enforcement personnel.

“For instance, by analyzing aggregated traveler data, such as general travel routes and visitation frequency, these tools can identify profiles that may warrant additional review,” noted Kohli, who leads Booz Allen’s border protection and trade practice.

“Through continuous data analysis and model refinement, decision-assistance technologies provide real-time alerts, enabling officers to proactively address potential security threats,” he added.