Bombardier Defense Delivers Initial Global 6500 for Army ISR Program

Bombardier Defense has delivered the first Global 6500 aircraft ordered by the U.S. Army under the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System program.

The Global 6500 platform provides greater range, speed, reliability and endurance and meets the Army’s requirements for a fixed-wing solution to enable its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission operations, Bombardier Defense said Monday.

Future-Proofed ISR Solution

According to Bombardier Defense Vice President Steve Patrick, the Global 6500 boasts of capabilities to support deep-sensing for the future Army. “This best-in-class jet is the future-proofed solution to provide the U.S. Army with the capabilities needed to face current and future threats,” he added.

With the ability to operate in all weather conditions, the aircraft offers critical advantages for military customers, including increased reliability and expanded operational reach. The Global 6500 features an endurance of up to 18 hours and guarantees a maximum of 750 flight hours between maintenance intervals.

Always Available Engineering Support

As part of its service package for the platform, Bombardier provides in-house engineering and support teams that are available 24/7 worldwide. The teams are trained to incorporate modifications to meet customers’ needs.

Bombardier Defense fulfilled the delivery requirements nearly a year after it secured a contract in December 2023 to support the Army HADES aircraft prototyping efforts. The agreement includes options for two additional aircraft over three years.