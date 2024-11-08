BlackSky Fully Acquires Satellite Producer LeoStella

BlackSky , a remote sensing company, has fully acquired satellite manufacturer LeoStella to continue supporting the development of the company’s imaging satellites, SpaceNews reported Friday.

BlackSky previously owned 50 percent of LeoStella, and in a Nov. 7 earnings call the company announced it bought the remaining 50 percent from Thales Alenia Space to take full ownership.

LeoStella produces BlackSky’s Gen-3 satellite, which aims to use technologies, including shortwave infrared imaging and inter-satellite links, to enhance performance and provide real-time information to customers.

Brian O’Toole , CEO of BlackSky, said, “To support our Gen-3 production objectives, we’ve taken active steps to further optimize the Gen-3 supply chain and production operations, which includes the acquisition of our partner stake in LeoStella.”

Gen-3 Imaging Satellites

BlackSky unveiled the standup of the LeoStella joint venture with Thales Alenia Space in 2018 as part of a $150 million series C round. The following year, LeoStella opened a factory in Seattle to produce BlackSky satellites.

With the complete purchase of LeoStella, it is unclear if the company will continue selling satellites to third-party organizations.

“Right now, BlackSky is the primary customer for LeoStella. So, we’ve been essentially funding that business through our existing satellite production contracts,” he said.

O’Toole emphasized that LeoStella’s main priority will be “scaling of Gen-3 and optimizing those production operations.”