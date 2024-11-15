Blackbird.AI, Databricks to Advance Narrative Intelligence

Blackbird.AI and Databricks have entered into a partnership to protect the finances and reputations of organizations from narrative attacks and information manipulation by developing artificial intelligence-based narrative intelligence capabilities.

Carahsoft Technology , Blackbird.AI’s public sector distributor and Databricks’ master government aggregator, said Wednesday that the partnership will leverage the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to strengthen Blackbird.AI’s ability to provide secure, scalable and real-time narrative intelligence.

The team will work on creating regulatory-compliant security and governance capabilities and expediting the development and deployment of new narrative intelligence.