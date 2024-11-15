in Cybersecurity, News

Blackbird.AI, Databricks to Advance Narrative Intelligence

Alex Whitworth / Carahsoft
Blackbird.AI and Databricks have entered into a partnership to protect the finances and reputations of organizations from narrative attacks and information manipulation by developing artificial intelligence-based narrative intelligence capabilities.

Carahsoft Technology, Blackbird.AI’s public sector distributor and Databricks’ master government aggregator, said Wednesday that the partnership will leverage the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to strengthen Blackbird.AI’s ability to provide secure, scalable and real-time narrative intelligence.

The team will work on creating regulatory-compliant security and governance capabilities and expediting the development and deployment of new narrative intelligence.

Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft, commented, “Together, the innovative approaches of Blackbird.AI and Databricks, alongside Carahsoft’s presence in the Public Sector and large reseller network, will ensure that Government agencies have easy access to cutting edge protection against narrative manipulation, misinformation and other cyber threats.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

