Bell Textron to Assemble FLRAA Fuselages in Kansas Facility

Bell Textron has selected its Wichita, Kansas, facility to house its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft fuselage assembly operations, with assembly activities set to begin in the coming months.

The company also chose several of its advanced manufacturing facilities in Texas, such as the Advanced Composite Center in Fort Worth, to conduct assembly support work, as well as its Amarillo facility for final aircraft assembly, Textron said Wednesday.

Bell Textron previously opened a 47,000-square-foot development facility for weapon systems integration programs , including FLRAA, in Arlington, Texas. The site will integrate mission systems like avionics, sensors and hydraulics with fly-by-wire systems for the FLRAA program.