Bell Expands Huntsville Office to Support Growth

Bell Textron , an aerospace and defense company specializing in aircraft for medical, rescue and military services, has completed the expansion of its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based Textron subsidiary said Tuesday the expansion is intended to enhance its efforts to meet growing priorities. The additional space will be utilized as a briefing and conference area where the company can hold meetings with customers.

Purpose of Bell Textron’s Huntsville Office

The Huntsville office was established in 2018 as a space where the company can showcase its vertical lift technologies. It was meant to bolster the interest in the technology and motivate customers and lawmakers to invest in the development of these innovative capabilities.

The team in Huntsville has been actively involved in the Future Long-range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA, program, especially during its early stages. They worked on boosting regional support for military modernization efforts including the Future Vertical Lift. The team will continue to help the Army, Joint Forces and lawmakers understand tiltrotor technology.

“Bell has come a long way since we initially opened the office here in Huntsville,” stated Jeffrey Schloesser , executive vice president of strategic pursuits at Bell. “In the last few years, Bell has been selected to deliver the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft to the nation’s warfighters, and we continue to expand our vertical lift solutions across our portfolio. By expanding our footprint in Huntsville, Bell can increase support for both ongoing and future efforts.”