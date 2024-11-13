BeeKeeperAI, GAI to Deploy AI Solutions for Government Customers

BeeKeeperAI is collaborating with Government Acquisitions Inc. to provide federal government customers with privacy-enhancing artificial intelligence solutions.

Under the partnership, GAI will integrate BeeKeeperAI’s EscrowAI into its EdgeShield platform to safeguard models and data in transit, at rest and during the computing cycle. EscrowAI will also record the interactions with data and algorithms to meet the latest government requirements, BeeKeeperAI said Tuesday.

Data and Algorithm Protection

According to GAI President Jay Lambke, EscrowAI will provide a scalable and automated workflow that supports encrypted computing to protect data and algorithms. “We’re excited to expand our solution portfolio with the addition of BeeKeeperAI’s solution for algorithm development and model training on data,” he added.

How the Technology Works

BeeKeeperAI EscrowAI technology protects intellectual property and data privacy by using encrypted security during the computing cycle and isolation of the computing resource. The solution’s application layer protects the data and algorithm to support inference, training, validation and deployment.

With the inclusion of EscrowAI, GAI’s EdgeShield platform can enhance data security and integrity, time to insights, and data analytics efficiency to support better decision-making. The system is also designed to accelerate reactions, secure data-sharing and deploy proactive protections through AI-assisted insights.