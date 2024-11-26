Bastion Secures $53M NASA Contract for Health, Safety Services

Bastion Technologies , an engineering and technical services company, has secured a potential $53 million Center Occupational Safety, Health, Medical, System Safety and Mission Assurance Contract , or COSMC, from NASA.

NASA COMSC Scope

The agency said Friday the Houston, Texas-based company will provide support services for NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. The hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract covers support for occupational safety, industrial hygiene, health physics, safety and health training and emergency response, safety culture, medical, wellness, fitness and employee assistance.

Under the contract, Bastion will provide subject matter expertise in system safety, software safety and assurance, quality assurance, pressure system safety, procurement quality assurance and range safety.

Majority of the work will be conducted at NASA Ames. If necessary, some activities may be performed at the Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The project’s phase-in period starts on Jan. 2, 2025, followed by a one-year base period commencing on Feb. 14. The contract also comes with options to extend that will be completed by Aug. 13, 2030, if exercised.