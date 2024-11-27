BAE Systems Wins $239M Navy Contract for Ship Maintenance, Modernization

BAE Systems has secured a potential $238.8 million contract to modernize, repair and maintain USS Green Bay, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.

The company’s San Diego Ship Repair unit in California will perform work on the vessel designated as LPD 20, the Department of Defense said Monday.

With expected completion by October 2026, the contract covers all the manpower and facilities necessary to support quality work delivery.

Navy funds obligated at the time of the award include $180.3 million from the fiscal year 2025 other procurement budget and $31.8 million from FY 2025 operation and maintenance allocation, which will expire at the current fiscal year’s end.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., initiated the contracting activity in a full and open competition through SAM.gov, with one proposal submitted.

BAE also handled the modernization, repair and maintenance of USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, under a potential $95.2 million contract awarded in March 2022.