BAE Receives Army Contract to Boost Combat Vehicle EW Defenses

BAE Systems has secured a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to enhance the electronic warfare capabilities of its combat vehicle protection systems to bolster vehicle survivability against guided missiles and nearby threats.

The company said Tuesday the contract calls for developing its Multi-Class Soft Kill System countermeasures such as advancing its Stormcrow and Terra Raven laser-based systems, which are designed to neutralize threats while conserving kinetic defenses.

Development efforts will take place at BAE’s facility in Austin, Texas, with research and development support from the company’s FAST Labs in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The MCSKS contract is in support of the Army’s ongoing efforts to improve EW-based active protection systems.

The contract builds on other BAE vehicle protection system developments including the Advanced Layered Soft Kill System and Layered Soft Kill System programs.

Written by Kacey Roberts

