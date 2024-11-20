Atom Computing, Microsoft Reach Milestone in Reliable Quantum Machine Development

Atom Computing and Microsoft have set a world record by creating and entangling 24 logical qubits made from neutral atoms.

The two companies also demonstrated the capability to detect and correct errors and perform computations on 28 logical qubits, Atom Computing said Tuesday.

According to Microsoft, they created the world’s largest entangled logical qubit state by applying its qubit-virtualization system to Atom Computing’s neutral-atom qubits.

Atom Computing noted that it achieved a 99.56(5)% two-qubit gate fidelity, the highest fidelity of neutral-atom qubits in a commercial system.

“We are excited to show how our highly scalable neutral atom technology can be used to create large numbers of high-fidelity qubits that are a crucial part of Atom’s strategy to building fault tolerant quantum computers,” said Ben Bloom, founder and CEO of Atom Computing.

In September, Microsoft partnered with Atom Computing to integrate the latter’s neutral-atom hardware into the Azure Quantum compute platform to provide a reliable quantum machine for commercial use.