Army Posts Draft Solicitation for PEO Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors Requirements

The Army Contracting Command has announced an upcoming solicitation for qualified vendors to support the Program Executive Office Intelligence Electronic Warfare and Sensors’ missions.

The effort seeks contractors that would help PEO IEW&S to deliver intelligence, sensor and electronic warfare capabilities more efficiently, according to a draft request for proposal posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

AI, ML Efforts

The notice also specified a need to advance the program office’s ongoing initiatives, such as Project Linchpin, which focuses on developing standardized artificial intelligence and machine learning offerings for Army operations. In addition, the potential contractor must support software development efforts that would allow the service branch to build capabilities for spectrum and cyberspace superiority.

Warfighting Capabilities

Notably, the planned contract action will enable PEO IEW&S to rapidly select companies capable of supplying superior warfighting capabilities at the best value. If selected to collaborate with PEO IEW&S, contractors are expected to provide personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools and materials needed for the project.

The Army will use the collected information to develop a solicitation that would meet its specific requirements. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 6, 2025.