Armis Works With ECS to Provide CDM Data Services for DHS

Armis is working with ECS to support the company’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM, data services work for the Department of Homeland Security.

ECS will leverage Armis’ cyber exposure management platform Armis Centrix to help federal civilian agencies streamline how data from cybersecurity tools are integrated into ECS’s CDM dashboard ecosystem, which deploys situational awareness data to federal civilian agencies, Armis announced Tuesday.

Joanna Dempsey , vice president of cyber solutions at ECS, said, “Armis’ AI-powered asset intelligence will be instrumental in helping agencies to better understand, prioritize and mitigate cyber risks through the CDM Dashboard, enabling them to improve decision-making and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their security operations.”

ECS’ CDM Work

ECS has been working with DHS to design a platform to standardize the integration of cybersecurity data. In November, ECS was awarded a potential six-year, $528 million task order from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s CDM Program Office for data services and integration support.

With Armis, a $4.2 billion company, now collaborating with ECS as part of the task order, Christian Terlecki , VP of federal at Armis, said the company looks forward to supporting numerous federal civilian agencies alongside ECS.

“A growing number of Federal agencies trust Armis to address their most critical cybersecurity needs. We look forward to helping CISA and other Federal Civilian agencies like DHS to deliver citizen services more securely and efficiently with the Armis Centrix platform,” Terlecki said.