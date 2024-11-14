Appian Books Forge Subcontract to Enhance Army FMS Tracking System

Appian has received a subcontract to provide consulting firm Forge Group with its low-code process automation platform in support of Forge’s Foreign Military Sales Army Case Execution System production delivery contract award from the U.S. Army.

The subcontractor said on Oct. 30 that its platform will be used to develop the FMS-ACES application to upgrade the military branch’s FMS processes and replace the over three-decade-old Case Information System.

AWS services on the cArmy platform will be combined with the Appian platform to create the application, which will feature capabilities including automated workflow, data analysis and visualization, real-time government data integration and detailed reporting.

Horizon Industries and 540.co will serve as delivery partners, with Horizon expected to leverage its 15 years of Appian experience and methodologies to assist in the implementation.

Around 1,000 users ranging from case managers, logisticians and financial and audit personnel will be supported by the new system.