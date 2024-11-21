Department of the Interior Added to Appian’s Federal Customer Portfolio

Software company Appian has added the Department of the Interior to its customer portfolio of federal clients. With this development, the company now serves all 15 cabinet-level agencies within the U.S. federal government.

The company said on Oct. 30 the partnership with the DOI is meant to support the department’s acquisition modernization efforts, including digitally transforming its processes and operations.

Appian Bolsters Government Modernization Initiatives

Appian is currently collaborating with executive departments including Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Office of the Attorney General. The company is working with government agencies to modernize their processes to boost efficiency and drive innovation.

The McLean, Virginia-based company’s work with the DOD is particularly important. All military branches and Fourth Estate agencies like the Defense Acquisition University and Defense Information Systems Agency depend on Appian’s offerings such as its patented data fabric, low-code process automation and AI-driven insights, for mission-critical operations.