Antenna Research Associates Appoints Larry Sala & Rich Sorelle to Board of Directors

Antenna Research Associates announced the appointments of Larry Sala and Rich Sorelle to its board of directors.

In a press release Tuesday, Logen Thiran, CEO of ARA, said about the two experienced industry executives, “Their track records overseeing growth and operational excellence along with their vast network of industry relationships make them ideally suited to join our Board to support the company as we enact our value creation strategy.”

ARA caters to the aerospace and defense markets, providing integrated radio frequency and advanced communications products. Sala, an executive partner at OceanSound Partners, has over 40 years of experience working with RF and microwave microelectronics, components and subsystems technology providers to the A&D and space end-markets. He is a former CEO of Anaren, a global designer of high-frequency RF and microwave microelectronics components.

Sorelle has over three decades of operations and management experience in the defense electronics industry. He is currently the CEO of Spectrum Control, an RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions provider. Besides Spectrum, Sorelle held key executive positions at Abaco and ITT Exelis.

Joe Benavides, managing partner and co-founder of OceanSound, said he worked with Sala and Sorelle when they were with Anaren and Abaco. “Larry and Rich bring a deep, complementary understanding of ARA’s core markets, particularly in guiding the evolution of the company’s products,” he added.

Sala holds a Master of Business Administration degree, a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Syracuse University. Sorelle earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the New York Institute of Technology.