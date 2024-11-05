in News, Space

Antaris, SEAKR Engineering Partner on Satellite Dev’t Tech

Antaris and Raytheon business SEAKR Engineering have partnered to develop end-to-end satellite development virtualization capabilities to support multiple Department of Defense contracts.

Under the collaboration, Antaris said Monday SEAKR hardware components will be integrated into its cloud-based software platform to enable remote hardware-in-the-loop testing and certification.

The team will utilize Antaris’ TrueTwin simulation environment to test simulations involving SEAKR subsystems, such as the autonomy-enabled Sentinel product line.

TrueTwin is capable of fully replicating a yet-to-be-built satellite’s behaviors and functions, allowing the creation of a complete virtual mission for proposed spacecraft and ground systems.

Tom Barton, CEO and co-founder of Antaris, commented, “We’re excited to offer SEAKR’s hardware within the Antaris Cloud Platform, which will accelerate the ability of customers to operate in space with maximum efficiency, leveraging better data and streamlined processes for enhanced decision-making.” 

Written by Kacey Roberts

