Antaris, SEAKR Engineering Partner on Satellite Dev’t Tech

Antaris and Raytheon business SEAKR Engineering have partnered to develop end-to-end satellite development virtualization capabilities to support multiple Department of Defense contracts.

Under the collaboration, Antaris said Monday SEAKR hardware components will be integrated into its cloud-based software platform to enable remote hardware-in-the-loop testing and certification.

The team will utilize Antaris’ TrueTwin simulation environment to test simulations involving SEAKR subsystems, such as the autonomy-enabled Sentinel product line.

TrueTwin is capable of fully replicating a yet-to-be-built satellite’s behaviors and functions, allowing the creation of a complete virtual mission for proposed spacecraft and ground systems.