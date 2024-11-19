ANELLO Photonics to Advance Inertial Navigation Technology After Series B Round

ANELLO Photonics, the developer of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope, or SiPhOG, closed its Series B funding round co-led by Lockheed Martin, Catapult Ventures and One Madison Group, and joined by various others, including Trousdale Ventures and Build Collective.

In a press release Monday, Mario Paniccia, CEO and co-founder of ANELLO Photonics, said, “This investment not only validates our SiPhOG technology and products in the marketplace but will allow us to accelerate our manufacturing and product development as we continue to push the boundaries and leadership for navigation capabilities and performance to our customers who want solutions for GPS-denied environments.”

ANELLO intends to bring optical gyroscope technology to the mass market through SiPhOG, a navigational tool using silicon photonics. The company said it is an improvement from the typical micro-electromechanical systems sensors. The low-power, low-cost tool is the size of a golf ball, performs longer, and is immune to shock and vibration.

According to Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, the company invests in technologies, including inertial navigation advancements, because of their potential to enhance operations in GPS-denied environments. Moran added that Lockheed’s continued investment in ANELLO helps accelerate technologies that benefit national security.