Anduril’s Hypersonic System Development Reaches New Milestone With Static Firing

Anduril Rocket Motor Systems has achieved a new milestone in its development of the Denali hypersonic booster. The company said Saturday that the 18-inch propulsion system underwent a static test firing at its facility in McHenry, Mississippi.

The rocket maker posted a short video of Denali’s static test firing on LinkedIn.

Anduril Aims for Affordable Hypersonics

The company is developing Denali to provide an affordable hypersonic system for the U.S. military and its allies. The effort also aims to address challenges that have stalled the deployment of the technology such as outdated manufacturing processes and equipment and supply chain consolidation.

One of the key features of Anduril’s Denali program is the adoption of bladeless speed-mixing, which the company said will accelerate the delivery of large volumes of solid rocket boosters while reducing costs. Anduril previously partnered with FlackTek, a provider of high-velocity bladeless mixing and processing systems, to create the Mega FlackTek, a bladeless dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer.

In an October press release, the solid rocket motor propulsion systems supplier shared that Mega FlackTek can process hundreds of materials in twin drum-style containers.

Anduril also partnered with Karman Space and Defense to develop and deliver the Denali rocket motor. Karman supplies propulsion and launch systems and components for space and defense missions.